Top track

Aqua - Barbie Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Pink Party

La Belle Angèle
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyEdinburgh
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aqua - Barbie Girl
Got a code?

About

“Life In Plastic, It's Fantastic!” 💕

To celebrate THE cultural event of 2023 we're throwing a special party!

Get your friends together, put on your favourite pink outfit and join us at the dream house for the campest club extravaganza of the year!

Hold...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.