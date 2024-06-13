Top track

Bikini Kill

O2 Academy Leeds
Thu, 13 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
From £40.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Active from 1990 to 1998, Bikini Kill is a feminist punk band that started in Olympia, WA, and later moved to Washington, DC. Billy Karren joined Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox and Tobi Vail on guitar after the band had played several shows as a three-piece....

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Bikini Kill

O2 Academy Leeds

55 Cookridge Street, Leeds LS2 3AW
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
