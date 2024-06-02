DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aaron Rizzo with special guest Leighton Day

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 2 Jun 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Aaron Rizzo live at Eddie's Attic!

Aaron Rizzo is a songwriter, producer and performing artist from Rochester, NY. By early adolescence, an obsession with picking apart songs manifested itself into a slew of original projects. Rizzo rotated through genres...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Aaron Rizzo

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

