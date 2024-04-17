Top track

Ferge X Fisherman & Nujakasha: GOOD MOTHER Tour

Häkken
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
€23.50

Event information

Auf "GOOD MOTHER" geht es um das Feeling, in verschiedenen Lebensbereichen (Karriere, Beziehung, Gesellschaft) vor diversen Veränderungen zu stehen und diesen nicht aus dem Weg gehen zu können. Frontrapper Fritz Fisherman teilt darauf prägende Erfahrungen,...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, RBK Fusion, kulturnews & rausgegangen.de

Lineup

Ferge X Fisherman

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

