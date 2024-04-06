Top track

Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Poppin' Off: a 90s night

The Lexington
Sat, 6 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alice Deejay - Better Off Alone
Got a code?

About

It's a 90s night, but it's not a Britpop night! But there will be Britpop, and all the other pop, indie, grunge, baggy, punk and one hit wonders that made the 90s the single most fun decade, ever.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Poppin' Off.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.