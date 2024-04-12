Top track

blackwave. - Bittersweet Baby

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

blackwave.

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

blackwave. - Bittersweet Baby
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

blackwave. en concert exceptionnel le 12 avril 2024 au Hasard Ludique.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Blackwave

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.