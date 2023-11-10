DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sylvester Open Set is back! We have extended an invitation to six up and coming black drag artists to our stage! (We might even have a debut!) Come see what the kids are up to and cheer on the freshest faces of the drag scene!
Doors at 10, Shows 10:30
Th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.