I vini di Cavour: dal Pinot Nero al Nebbiolo

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
TalkTorino
Percorso storico ed enologico sui principali vini al tempo di Camillo Benso Conte di Cavour. Partecipano il prof. Vincenzo Gerbi e la dott.ssa Giusi Mainardi. Saluto del direttore dell’Archivio di stato, dott. Stefano Benedetto. A moderare l’incontro la do...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open5:45 pm

