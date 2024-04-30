Top track

Close Talker - The Change It Brings

Close Talker, POSTDATA

The Baby G
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$28.23

About

Close Talker is an indie rock band from Saskatoon, Canada. The band has toured throughout North America and Europe, and has gained the attention and praise of notable publications such as NPR, Billboard, Clash, Spin, Q Magazine, and Consequence of Sound. T...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.

Lineup

Postdata, Close Talker

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

