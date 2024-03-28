DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yolande Bashing + Attention le tapis prend feu

Le Mazette
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:00 pm
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La chanson pop aux accents techno de Yolande Bashing te rappellera sûrement ta dernière cuite avec nostalgie. Peut-être même que tu auras envie de recommencer en le voyant déployer un show monumental sur la scène du Mazette. Promis, c’est ce qui se fait de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yolande Bashing

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

