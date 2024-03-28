DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La chanson pop aux accents techno de Yolande Bashing te rappellera sûrement ta dernière cuite avec nostalgie. Peut-être même que tu auras envie de recommencer en le voyant déployer un show monumental sur la scène du Mazette. Promis, c’est ce qui se fait de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.