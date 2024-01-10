DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Susie McCabe (Best Scottish Headliner and Best Solo Show in the 2019 Scottish Comedy Awards, and fastest-selling Glasgow Comedy Festival act for three years running) returns
with a hilarious work-in-progress show. Revel in McCabe’s raconteur style and raz...
