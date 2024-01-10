DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Susie McCabe: Work in Progress

The Bill Murray
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Susie McCabe (Best Scottish Headliner and Best Solo Show in the 2019 Scottish Comedy Awards, and fastest-selling Glasgow Comedy Festival act for three years running) returns

with a hilarious work-in-progress show. Revel in McCabe’s raconteur style and raz...

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.