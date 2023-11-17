Top track

Mella Dee

I Candelai
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyPalermo
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mella DEE

Ryan Aitchison, conosciuto professionalmente come Mella Dee, è un DJ e produttore discografico inglese.Il curatore della club culture e produttore house e techno Mella Dee , con sede nel Regno Unito, per la prima volta in Sicilia.

Sebbene alcun...

Presented by Associazione I Candelai.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mella Dee

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

