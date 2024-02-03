DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Len Price Three

229
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Len Price Three, The Capellas & Young Francis Hi-Fi at Venue 229 2024 will an unmissable year of Wheels & Wax gigs and what better way to start a fabulous serious of events than Len Price Three, The Capellas & Young Francis Hi-Fi at the brilliant Central L...

Presented by Wheels And Wax.

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
