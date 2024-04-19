Top track

Lucky Love

Village Underground
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A long leading figure at Madame Arthur's cabaret, Lucky Love has the exuberance of a rock star and the modesty of a poet. At just 27 years old, Lucky Love has already lived a thousand lives, which his songs echo. The promise of a dense musical work hau...

Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LUCKY LOVE

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

