‘What You Want’ Video Release Party

Headrow House
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
PartyLeeds
£8
We’ll be celebrating the release of Fabienne Clarke’s latest single ‘What You Want’. This Y2K themed night will showcase DJ sets and live performances encompassing the nostalgic vibes of 2000s RnB/Hip-Hop culture. There will also be merchandise on sale, as...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Forever Promotion.
Lineup

Ash Florien, Fabienne

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

