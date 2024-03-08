Top track

Fuck Money - Demure

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chess Club Anniversary Weekend: Night 1

Chess Club
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
Selling fast
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fuck Money - Demure
Got a code?

About

COME CELEBRATE TWO YEARS OF CHESS CLUB WITH TWO NIGHTS OF STACKED SHOWS!!!

NIGHT 1

Doors: at 7:00pm

8:00pm - Dregs

9:00pm - Borzoi

10:00pm - Mugger

11:00pm - FUCK MONEY

12:00am - haha Laughing

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chess Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Dregs, Borzoi, Mugger and 1 more

Venue

Chess Club

617 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.