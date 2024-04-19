DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Congo Natty

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 19 Apr, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Returning to the iconic Brixton Jamm, Congo Natty, a pivotal figure in the UK's Jungle scene, is set to take over the venue once again with an electrifying showcase of reggae to jungle beats.

Known for his influential contributions to the genre, Congo Nat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

