Graham Haynes, Hassan Hakmoun, Adam Rudolph w/ Dada Strain (DJ)

The Sultan Room
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event is part of cornetist and composer Graham Haynes' month-long artist residency at FourOneOne. Graham first traveled to Morocco in the 1990s after a transformative encounter with Gift of the Gnawa, Adam Rudolph and Maalem Hassan Hakmoun’s 1988 albu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
Dada Strain, Dada Strain

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:45 pm
250 capacity

