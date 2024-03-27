Top track

Idris Ackamoor, The Pyramids - Tinoge

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

Monk - Sala Teatro
Wed, 27 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
About IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS

Love, loss, family, salvation, the afterlife and mortality – pioneering jazz collective Idris Ackamoor and The Pyramids cycle through them all on 2020’s Shaman!. Ackamoor founded the world music ensemble in the ’70s, and the band quickly became regulars in Read more

Event information

Per celebrare mezzo secolo di arte e musica, cominciato con la fondazione della leggendaria band THE PYRAMIDS nel 1972, Idris Ackamoor presenterà

"AFRO FUTURISTIC DREAMS" al MONK di Roma!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

IDRIS ACKAMOOR & THE PYRAMIDS

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

