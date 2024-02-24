DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emma Nona Trio

Péniche Marcounet
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Passionnée par la musique, la culture et la langue de son pays.

Emma Nona, artiste réunionnaise, interprète ses chansons qui racontent ses racines dans un style « Maloya fusion ». Auteure, compositrice, elle s’inspire d’artistes réunionnais comme Alain Pe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open7:30 pm

