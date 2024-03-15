Top track

Lightinf. - Frozen Feelings

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lightinf. + Scheletri + Siege Stompers

Covo Club
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€9.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lightinf. - Frozen Feelings
Got a code?

About

LIGHTINF.

I Lightinf. nascono a Bologna nell’autunno del 2022. Arrivano tutti da precedenti esperienze nella musica underground, condivisa in varie band del giro punk hardcore (ED, Ban This!, Slapsticks, Chains, When Seasons Change..) ma il suono dei Ligh...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.