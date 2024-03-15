DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CORE MADRIZ

Sala Insomnio
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
From €7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Viernes 15 de marzo de 2024

Sala Insomnio Club

Instagram: @coremadriz

Acaba de llegar el evento de música electrónica por encima de 150 bpm que lo va a

petar en la capital.

Arranca la primera fiesta de Core Madriz el viernes 15 de marzo en la sala Ins...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Insomnio Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

N-Core, pdk

Venue

Sala Insomnio

C. de Cea Bermúdez, 21, 28003 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.