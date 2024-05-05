DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Day Fever

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 5 May, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DAY FEVER COMES TO LONDON!

Ello London!!

Yes that’s right! Day Fever, the best daytime disco in the UK, is coming to the capital!

The astonishing appetite for a nightclub in the afternoon has seen us completely sell out dates in Sheffield and afterwards...

This is a 30+ event
Presented by Day Fever.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm
