Hop on The Top - 6th Anniversary at La Terrrazza

La Terrrazza
Fri, 16 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
About

Meet us at La Terrrazza de Poble Español" to the rhythm of Hip Hop, Funk. Soul, Disco & House. Sunny open air party, in our favorite space, a unique and magical open air space located in the "Poble Español" complex.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por JACKIES & Amogin S.L..
Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

