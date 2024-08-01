Top track

Dota Kehr - Rennrad

DOTA & Band: „Ein Song von jedem Album"

Draussen im Grünen
Thu, 1 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsHamburg
€37.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

„Ein Song von jedem Album“

Seit 2003 machen die Berliner Singer-Songwriterin Dota Kehr, Schlagzeuger Janis Görlich und Gitarrist Jan Rohrbach zusammen Musik, zuerst unter dem Pseudonym „Die Kleingeldprinzessin“, seit 2013 dann unter dem Namen DOTA.

Die B...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen, OHA! Music & Kleingeldprinzessin
Lineup

Dota

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

