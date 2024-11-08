DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bekar

L'Olympia
Fri, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après un tout premier Olympia qui affiche complet plus de 9 mois avant la date, Bekar annonce une seconde date le 08.11. Écouté par plus d’1,5 million d’auditeurs mensuels, Bekar sortait en mars dernier son premier album « Plus fort que l’orage » classé 8è...

Présenté par Arachnée Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bekar

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

