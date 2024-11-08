DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après un tout premier Olympia qui affiche complet plus de 9 mois avant la date, Bekar annonce une seconde date le 08.11. Écouté par plus d’1,5 million d’auditeurs mensuels, Bekar sortait en mars dernier son premier album « Plus fort que l’orage » classé 8è...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.