DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Death Over Rome Fest

Largo Venue
Sun, 20 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsRoma
€32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DEATH OVER ROME FEST

Nuova edizione del fest capitolino

L'agenzia Death Over Rome in collaborazione con Erocks Production e No Sun Music annuncia il proprio nuovo festival che si terra a Roma nella location di Largo Venue Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024. Prima...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Death Over Rome

Lineup

Suicidal Angels

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.