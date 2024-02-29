DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cheek to Cheek Show

Salvaora
Thu, 29 Feb, 9:00 pm
TheatreMadrid
€35
¡El show de revista vuelve a Madrid!

Revive el arte renovado de las antiguas vedettes, de la mano del Burlesque Hollywoodiense de Cheek to Cheek Show! Prepárate para una noche inolvidable de arte, música y actuaciones cautivadoras en el icónico escenario...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Salvaora.
Salvaora

Calle De Barbieri 10, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

