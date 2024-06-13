Top track

Snõõper - Bed Bugs

SNÕÕPER + Guests

La Mécanique Ondulatoire
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'Inter hors les murs à la Mécanique Ondulatoire !

⚡SNÕÕPER⚡

+ Guests

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
Lineup

SNÕÕPER

Venue

La Mécanique Ondulatoire

8 Pass. Thiéré, 75011 Paris, Paris 75011
Doors open7:00 pm

