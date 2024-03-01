DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm shows) Russell Hall is no stranger to the Century Room--he most recently paid the room a visit with Roxy Coss' fantastic quartet this past Fall. This time, he's bringing his own arrangements to the room for an unforgettably unique nigh...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.