Russell Hall Trio

The Century Room
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm shows) Russell Hall is no stranger to the Century Room--he most recently paid the room a visit with Roxy Coss' fantastic quartet this past Fall. This time, he's bringing his own arrangements to the room for an unforgettably unique nigh...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Russell Hall

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

