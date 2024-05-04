Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Eulogy
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
About Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Formed in Newcastle, Pigs x7 have been combining elements of noise, acid, stoner and psych-rock since 2012. While their debut album, Feeds the Rats (2017), runs over 40 minutes long with just three tracks, over time their sound has become increasingly comp Read more

Event information

Eulogy Presents: Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Saturday, May 4th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are Matthew Baty, Sam Grant, John-Micha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

