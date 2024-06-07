Top track

Casey + Quercia

Legend Club
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€27.03

About

Versus Music Project presenta:

CASEY - Reunion shows - Italy 2024

Special guest: QUERCIA semi-acoustic

Nell'Aprile del 2019 i gallesi CASEY lasciarono ferite profondissime nei nostri cuori con il loro farewell show all'Italia che li ha tenuti lontani da...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

Casey, Quercia

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

