Top track

Basic Acidism - Kulage Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tekno Ravers | Milan Edition

Distretto Industriale 4
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Basic Acidism - Kulage Remix
Got a code?

About

Techno Ravers torna al Disttretto industriale con una line up da capogiro.

Orz (Kernel Panik)

Waynette - Milan Premiere (Gegen Berlin)

Lady Maru (Cieloterra, Gegen Berlin)

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Il Condominio APS.

Lineup

Lady Maru

Venue

Distretto Industriale 4

Via Vincenzo Toffetti, 25, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.