Purple Disco Machine

L'Olympia
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €39.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Purple Disco Machine

The brainchild of producer Tino Piontek, Purple Disco Machine injects a groove-laden funk into his tracks. Initially releasing tech-house tracks under the alias Stereofunk, the German DJ established Purple Disco Machine in the late ’00s, quickly becoming o Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Allo Floride présente : Purple Disco Machine à l'Olympia le 18 octobre 2024. Si son nom est un hommage au roi de la funk, Prince & au Miami Sound Machine de Gloria Estefan, Purple Disco Machine n’en a pas moins grandit dans les clubs allemands où sa passio...

Tout public
Présenté par Allo Floride.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Purple Disco Machine

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

