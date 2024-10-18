DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The brainchild of producer Tino Piontek, Purple Disco Machine injects a groove-laden funk into his tracks. Initially releasing tech-house tracks under the alias Stereofunk, the German DJ established Purple Disco Machine in the late ’00s, quickly becoming o
Read more
Allo Floride présente : Purple Disco Machine à l'Olympia le 18 octobre 2024. Si son nom est un hommage au roi de la funk, Prince & au Miami Sound Machine de Gloria Estefan, Purple Disco Machine n’en a pas moins grandit dans les clubs allemands où sa passio...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.