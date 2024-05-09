DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Navalha

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 9 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Navalha descobriu a sua paixão pelo hip-hop em 2006. Regula, Sam The Kid e Boss AC foram os responsáveis pela sua conexão ao hip-hop português. Numa jornada em que se cruzou com discos de hip-hop americano, graças à sua irmã, Navalha tornou-se fã de Dr. Dr...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

