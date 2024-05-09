DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Navalha descobriu a sua paixão pelo hip-hop em 2006. Regula, Sam The Kid e Boss AC foram os responsáveis pela sua conexão ao hip-hop português. Numa jornada em que se cruzou com discos de hip-hop americano, graças à sua irmã, Navalha tornou-se fã de Dr. Dr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.