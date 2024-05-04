DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Terrrazza Opening Party 2024 Ep. II

La Terrrazza
Sat, 4 May, 11:50 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €9.50
About

Hey dancerrr! Open Air is back! La Terrrazza vuelve con su temporada 2024 (y ya van 29, LOL). Get rrready para bailar under the stars en este doble opening que da pistoletazo de salida a otra temporada de electronica gourmet, altas dosis de hedonismo y bea...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain

Doors open11:50 pm

