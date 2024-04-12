DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Worlds Biggest Army

The Garrison
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
ComedyToronto
CA$37.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Podcast About List, Home Planet, and Pierce Campion for a night of sketch comedy, new videos, and tactical combat. The World's Biggest Army needs you to do your duty. It's time to enlist.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

