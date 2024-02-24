Top track

Madmadam - Johnny the Boy

Madmadam, Muddy Po'Boys, Family Affair & DJ set

Le Sub Pigalle
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La programmation du samedi 24 février au Sub Pigalle

Ouverture des portes 21h

21h : Madmadam (Pop, Classy triphop, Pop synth wave)

insta @madmadamofficial

MADMADAM règne en maître des mots UNITED STATES OF MYSELF.

22h : Muddy Po’Boys (Funk, Rythmandbl...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Sub Pigalle.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Sub Pigalle

3 Place De Clichy, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open9:00 pm

