La programmation du samedi 24 février au Sub Pigalle
Ouverture des portes 21h
21h : Madmadam (Pop, Classy triphop, Pop synth wave)
insta @madmadamofficial
MADMADAM règne en maître des mots UNITED STATES OF MYSELF.
22h : Muddy Po’Boys (Funk, Rythmandbl...
