Top track

With You (feat. Cleveland Jones)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Sy Sez Leeds: Afroco Presents at Headrow House

Headrow House
Sat, 30 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

With You (feat. Cleveland Jones)
Got a code?

About

Sy Sez follows our last AfroCo party, back in December with Groove Assassin Easter Weekend when AfroCo once again take over at Headrow House. Expect Deep, Afro, Soulful House! Line Up Subject To Change.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AfroCo.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

6
Sy Sez, Malcolm WeLove, Dimitry Soul and 6 more

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs