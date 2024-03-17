DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drag Out Loud

Purgatory
Sun, 17 Mar, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Drag Out Loud is thrilled to be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with an all new, live-singing show on March 17th at 8pm at Purgatory in Brooklyn!

Featuring:

Crybaby

Daddy Dallan

Freddy Flavv

Lena Horne

Max Raymond

Anson Reign

Oliver Bliss

Peach Fuzz...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

