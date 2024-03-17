DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Drag Out Loud is thrilled to be celebrating St. Patrick's Day with an all new, live-singing show on March 17th at 8pm at Purgatory in Brooklyn!
Featuring:
Crybaby
Daddy Dallan
Freddy Flavv
Lena Horne
Max Raymond
Anson Reign
Oliver Bliss
Peach Fuzz...
