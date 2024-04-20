Top track

KARMA - Il Cielo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Karma ✺ K3 Spring Tour / The Factory

The Factory
Sat, 20 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KARMA - Il Cielo
Got a code?

About

The Factory in collaborazione con Bam Booking e VRec sono felici di annunciare il ritorno di una delle band più iconiche del panorama rock indie italiano, unica data per il Veneto : I KARMA

Pionieri dell’alternative grunge psichedelico italiano degli anni...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti

Lineup

Karma

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.