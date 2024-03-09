Top track

Insomnia 2021 - Epic Edit

Maceo Plex ‘93 Album Tour

Club Life
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJPozzuoli
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Maceo Plex

After establishing himself in the techno world in the early 2000s, Maceo Plex started to explore more abstract electro and IDM under the moniker Mariel Ito. Over the course of the following decade, this project evolved from deep, sensual house with promine Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Maceo Plex 93' Album Tour

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mulatto Srl.

Lineup

Maceo Plex

Venue

Club Life

Via Raffaele Ruggiero, 181, 80125 Napoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

