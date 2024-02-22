Top track

Maze

Music Showcase w/ bexx, PHIA, Mopher & Charlie Is Ready

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is teaming up with The Servant Jazz Quarters to welcome an exciting showcase of independent upcoming musicians on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024. 7:00pm —> Doors

—> CHARLIE IS READY

—> MOPHER

—> PHIA

—>BEXX

BEXX - bexx is a seriously exciting...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Is Ready, PHIA, Bexx

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

