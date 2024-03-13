Top track

Nixer + Support

The Prince Albert
Wed, 13 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11

About

After smashing it live with a tour with fellow Irish The Mary Wallopers, Nixer returns to headlining a Brighton gig.

Nixer, a London-based Irish act write, record and produce their raw, energetic synth driven punk sound with a DIY ethos

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nixer

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

