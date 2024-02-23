Top track

Shrimp Eyes - Agree To Disagree

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Staycations, Silver Gore, Fanchon, Shrimp Eyes, Red Ivory

The Amersham Arms
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Shrimp Eyes - Agree To Disagree
Got a code?

About

Staycations

A 5 piece post punk band hailing from Cambridge but now residing in London and Leeds, the perfect remedy to make you move.

Shrimp Eyes

Influenced by the likes of everyone from King Gizzard, Courtney Barnett, and Pip Blom, as well as classic...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
The Staycations, Silver Gore, Fanchon and 2 more

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.