DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Staycations
A 5 piece post punk band hailing from Cambridge but now residing in London and Leeds, the perfect remedy to make you move.
Shrimp Eyes
Influenced by the likes of everyone from King Gizzard, Courtney Barnett, and Pip Blom, as well as classic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.