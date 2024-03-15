Top track

Scattered Hamlet / Damn The Buzzards / STIFF

Live Wire Lounge
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
$12.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A small dispersed or widely spaced settlement. Generally one smaller than a village.

"It’s honky tonk metal, like you took a handful of cheap trucker speed and headed out on the warpath” is how Scattered Hamlet describes their musical style. Created to ca...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Heavy Chicago.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scattered Hamlet, Damn The Buzzards

Venue

Live Wire Lounge

3394 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60641, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

