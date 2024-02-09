DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Private Dinner at Chiesetta della Misericordia

Chiesetta della Misericordia
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsVenezia
Selling fast
From €55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Perplex is hosting a private evening in the grand hall of Chiesetta della Misericordia, to welcome friends & family to Venice for the much awaited Perplex Carnevale weekend.

There will be an opening cocktail served by NEIT whiskey, followed by a 3-course...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Molocinque srl.

Lineup

Venue

Chiesetta della Misericordia

Campo De L' Abazia 3550, 30121 Venezia città metropolitana di Venezia, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.