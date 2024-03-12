DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Get Shrekd

Purgatory
Tue, 12 Mar, 8:00 pm
TheatreNew York
From $7.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

For one night, 7 acts who would not typically play a bill come together with one mission: To get Brooklyn shrekd. An eclectic variety of genres and artistry will be intertwined with the Dreamworks 2001 classic animation, hypnotizing the audience with fun a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

