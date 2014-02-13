DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Colorado + Guille Wheel and the waves

WURLITZER BALLROOM
13 Feb - 14 Mar
GigsMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hotel records presenta una gran noche con la presentación del disco de Colorado " Brand new light " y les acompañaran en la velada Guille Wheel and The Waves .

La noche seguirá con los Djs Fran Basilis y Alvaro Cobarro.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Hotel Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

