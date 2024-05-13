Top track

I Get Lost in You in the Summertime

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dent May, Jimmy Whispers

The Baby G
Mon, 13 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$26.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Get Lost in You in the Summertime
Got a code?

About

“The craft of songwriting is 100% what I'm about,” says Dent May. “That's what keeps me going. My goal is to just live a long life and write a ton of good songs.” With the Mississippi-raised, Los Angeles-based musician and pop auteur what you see is what y...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jimmy Whispers, Dent May

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.